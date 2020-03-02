Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute
(AllHipHop News) Senator Bernie Sanders has been presenting a message of bringing Americans together for the greater good. However, Sanders is the cause of a spat involving one of Hip Hop's greatest acts.
According to Rolling Stone, Public Enemy is parting ways with longtime hypeman Flavor Flav. The decision came after Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders over a scheduled performance by Public Enemy Radio (an offshoot of the original crew) at the presidential candidate's rally in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” read a statement from the group. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”
William "Flavor Flav" Drayton Jr. took issue with the Sanders campaign promoting its March 1 event by suggesting Public Enemy as a whole was endorsing his candidacy. PE co-founder Carlton "Chuck D" Ridenhour took to Twitter to defend Public Enemy Radio appearing at the Sanders rally without Flav.
Chuck D tweeted:
Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB. I heard I’m trending, like I care. I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers ... He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness. 93yr old @harrybelafonte could bust his ass come 3000 mls to present PublicEnemy its @rockhall induction 2013 (many still are clueless on) & anyone feel that they cannot give a ounce of time to reciprocate that honor to his @Sankofa fundraiser-to judge a Bikini $how. #Ungrateful.