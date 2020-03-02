Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

(AllHipHop News) Senator Bernie Sanders has been presenting a message of bringing Americans together for the greater good. However, Sanders is the cause of a spat involving one of Hip Hop's greatest acts.

According to Rolling Stone, Public Enemy is parting ways with longtime hypeman Flavor Flav. The decision came after Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders over a scheduled performance by Public Enemy Radio (an offshoot of the original crew) at the presidential candidate's rally in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” read a statement from the group. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

William "Flavor Flav" Drayton Jr. took issue with the Sanders campaign promoting its March 1 event by suggesting Public Enemy as a whole was endorsing his candidacy. PE co-founder Carlton "Chuck D" Ridenhour took to Twitter to defend Public Enemy Radio appearing at the Sanders rally without Flav.

Chuck D tweeted: