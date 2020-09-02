AllHipHop
Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

(AllHipHop News) What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is scheduled to hit DSPs on September 25. This will be Public Enemy's first official album on Def Jam Recordings since 1994's Muse Sick-n-Hour Mess Age.

PE's forthcoming project will include several high-profile guest appearances. The legendary group recruited Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, Daddy-O, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, Pop Diesel, James Bomb, Ms. Ariel, and more for their latest LP.

Plus, WYGDWTGGD? will host the “Fight The Power: Remix 2020" single featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. Public Enemy debuted the "re-conceptualized" version of their classic 1989 song at the 2020 BET Awards.

In June, Public Enemy also released the DJ Premier-produced "State of the Union (STFU)." The song and its accompanying music video explicitly took aim at President Donald Trump and his conservative Make America Great Again movement.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Tracklist

1. “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton
2. “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton
3. “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier
4. “Merica Mirror” ft. Pop Diesel
5. “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC
6. “Toxic”
7. “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O
8. “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb
9. “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove
10. “Beat Them All”
11. “Smash The Crowd” ft. Ice-T, PMD
12. “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”
13. “Go At It” ft. Jahi
14. “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins
15. “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls
16. “R.I.P. Blackat”
17. “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel  

PE-WYGDWTGGD Digi Cover Final
