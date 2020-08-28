AllHipHop
Public Enemy Returns To Def Jam, Announces 'What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Chuck D and Flavor Flav comment on making the move back to the iconic record company.

(AllHipHop News) The renowned Hip Hop group Public Enemy is on the precipice of offering their fans a new studio LP. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is scheduled for release on September 25th.

The album will come out via Def Jam Recordings, the label that introduced Public Enemy to the masses three decades ago. This will be the first time in 26 years a PE project is backed by Def Jam.

PE-WYGDWTGGD Digi Cover Final

"Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold,” says Chuck D. “Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time - it’s necessary - to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

Flavor Flav adds, “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' classic albums, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet, were released on Def Jam.

Earlier this year, Public Enemy opened the 2020 BET Awards with "Fight the Power: Remix 2020" featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. Plus, PE dropped the DJ Premier-produced single “State of the Union (STFU)” in June.

“For true fans of Hip Hop all over the world, this is a historic moment,” said Def Jam GM/EVP Rich Isaacson. “Bringing Public Enemy home to Def Jam - in a time when their message is more necessary than ever - is a profound statement and a much-needed reunion. We are beyond excited to once again lock arms with the legendary Public Enemy.”

