Public Enemy Rips "Demented" President Trump On "STFU"

Public Enemy is back together and taking on President Trump in their new song "State Of The Union (STFU)."

(AllHipHop News) Public Enemy dropped a new surprise track on Friday, calling on Americans to get rid of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The song, "State of the Union (STFU)," contains lyrics calling the billionaire turned politician a "dictator" and "demented" and telling fans to "vote this joke out or die tryin'."

In a press release, Public Enemy leader Chuck D says: “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, cause it does.”

Their hype man Flavor Flav adds, “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to GO.”

Its video, directed by David C. Snyder, mixes performance footage with video of the recent Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality, including the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

"State of the Union (STFU)," which is produced by DJ Premier and is available free on their website, debuts just two months after Chuck D revealed his “firing” of Flav was an elaborate hoax.

