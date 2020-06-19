Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

(AllHipHop News) Public Enemy is officially back. The politically-charged Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees let loose new visuals for the song "State Of The Union (STFU)."

DJ Premier was behind the boards for "State Of The Union," and the legendary producer makes a cameo in the music video. David C. Snyder is credited as the director of the 190-second clip.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change,” says Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. “Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

The groundbreaking Hip Hop group is very clear that they are pushing for Donald Trump to lose his reelection bid to be President of the United States on November 3, 2020. "State Of The Union (STFU)" takes direct shots at Trump and his right-wing Make America Great Again political movement.

“Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for [Trump] to GO," adds PE founding member Flavor Flav. "State Of The Union (STFU)" is available for free download at PublicEnemy.com.

Photo credit: Eitan Miskevich