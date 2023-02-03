Public Enemy’s Grammy Performance Reunites Chuck D & Flavor Flav For First Time In 5 Years

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chuck D and Flavor Flav haven’t performed together since Terminator X’s wedding in 2018.

The Recording Academy fired off a press release on Thursday (February 2) confirming a segment honoring Hip-Hop’s 50th would take place during the ceremony.

Among the scheduled performers are Ice-T, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lil Baby, De La Soul and Big Boi. Buried in the the list of legendary performers was also Public Enemy. Considering Chuck D and Flavor Flav haven’t performed together since 2018 when they briefly reunited for Terminator X’s wedding, it raised a few questions. But Chuck D confirmed to AllHipHop that yes, Flavor Flav will be there in all his glory.

Executive produced by Questlove, the segment will be introduced by 2x-Grammy host and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL COOL J. Music will be provided by The Roots, while Black Thought will deliver a special dedication.

DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, The LOX, Method Man, Nelly, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort will also be on deck for the main event.

“For five decades, Hip Hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

As for Public Enemy, things went south in 2017 when Flavor Flav filed a lawsuit against Chuck D and Bomb Squad producer Gary “G-Wiz” Rinaldo.

“Flav and his people sued me in connection to albums, merch and essentially non-communication and non-payment, but BTNE was the third party that was supposed to account to Flav and everyone else,” Chuck explained at the time. “Gary [Rinaldo] ignored it. Flav is in Las Vegas doing Vegas things in casinos. Public Enemy hadn’t worked in a year because I wasn’t working without an album and a plan.”

While there’s much more to it, Chuck D was willing to put everything aside and move forward with the performance for Questlove. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5). The premiere ceremony, which begins at 12:30 p.m. local time, will be livestreamed on the Grammy website.