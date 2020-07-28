Puma Announces J. Cole's The RS-Dreamer Signature Sneaker

"You can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside."

(AllHipHop News) Recently, J. Cole gifted his fans with two brand new songs. While he warned his supporters they will have to wait a little while longer for an album, they do have the chance to purchase another product connected to the southern emcee.

Puma is launching J. Cole’s first signature basketball sneaker called The RS-Dreamer. The shoes will be seen on the feet of Puma Hoops athletes including NBA and WNBA players.

“When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others," states Cole in a press release.

He adds, "Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside."

The RS-Dreamer, retailing for $125, will be available exclusively at Foot Locker brands such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay as well as PUMA.com and Puma stores beginning Friday, July 31. A limited Puma apparel 2 collection that compliments the sneaker will also be available.

Earlier this year, J. Cole and PUMA officially announced their multi-year partnership with the reveal of the Sky Dreamer sneakers. The Dreamville Records founder also co-directed a short film, titled The Dreamer, which aired during the NBA All-Star game.