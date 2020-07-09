AllHipHop
Puma Selects YBN Cordae As One Of The Faces For Its New Unity Collection

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, the company announces a donation to help COVID-19 efforts.

(AllHipHop News) Puma is set to present its new Unity Collection which is described as a celebration of the power of sports uniting our world. Grammy-nominated Hip Hop artist YBN Cordae was tapped to be part of the campaign.

Cordae signed on as a Youth Brand Ambassador for Puma in 2019. Later that year, he modeled items in the CELL Alien OG line. The Maryland native's association with the apparel company came before he dropped his critically-acclaimed album The Lost Boy.

20AW_xSP_Unity-Collection_Rider_Cordae_Q3_2141_RGB

The unisex Unity Collection retails for $20-$120. Footwear styles include new iterations of the Future Rider, Ralph Sampson, Cali Sport, and others. The collection will be available on puma.com, at Puma stores, and select global retailers beginning July 13.

In addition, Puma has committed to donating $200,000 to the United Nations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The donation associated with the Unity Collection will support the World Health Organization's work to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

