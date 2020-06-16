Pusha T A First-Time Dad With Son Nigel Brixx

Pusha T has a new name - daddy.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Pusha T is a first-time dad, after his wife Virginia Williams gave birth to son Nigel Brixx earlier this month.

The "Mercy" hitmaker, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, announced the big news on Monday, sharing several snaps of the adorable newborn and writing: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020."

Williams also celebrated the new arrival on her own social media pages and revealed he weighed 7 lbs, 7 oz at the time of his birth while measuring 21 inches in length.

Writing alongside a picture of Pusha, 43, holding Nigel, Williams said: "My guys!"

She also shared a Mark Twain quote, which read: "The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why."

Pusha and Williams married in July 2018.