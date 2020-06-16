AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pusha T A First-Time Dad With Son Nigel Brixx

AllHipHop Staff

Pusha T has a new name - daddy.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Pusha T is a first-time dad, after his wife Virginia Williams gave birth to son Nigel Brixx earlier this month.

The "Mercy" hitmaker, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, announced the big news on Monday, sharing several snaps of the adorable newborn and writing: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020."

Williams also celebrated the new arrival on her own social media pages and revealed he weighed 7 lbs, 7 oz at the time of his birth while measuring 21 inches in length.

Writing alongside a picture of Pusha, 43, holding Nigel, Williams said: "My guys!"

She also shared a Mark Twain quote, which read: "The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why."

Pusha and Williams married in July 2018.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Announces New Music Is Coming

Are you looking to hear fresh tunes from the Bardi Gang leader?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

The Game Not Stressing Over Paying $7 Million Judgment: "Money Aint S##t"

Game's royalties have been seized, and so has his album "Born 2 Rap," but the rapper remains as defiant as ever over a $7 million judgment.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

mrmario100

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Video Reportedly Did Not Break YouTube's Hip Hop Views Record

"Paid advertising views on YouTube will no longer be considered when looking at a 24-hour record debut."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Holds Onto No. 1 For A Second Week

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd round out the latest Top 3.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Latifah Co-Signs Billy Porter's Comments About Black Lives Matter & The LGBT Community

Some activists are trying to promote intersectionality among the demonstrators calling for justice for all African-Americans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Charlamagne Tha God: iHeartMedia Convinced 'The Breakfast Club' To Interview Rush Limbaugh

'Matter of Fact' host Soledad O'Brien brought up the controversial conversation during her own Q&A with the Power 105.1 show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Buck Launches “$1 Buck For Buck” Campaign To Raise Money For Himself

Rap star Young Buck is having some money issues again and he's asking his fans to help him out with a new Gofundme.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Teyana Taylor Reveals 'The Album' Tracklist & Announces M·A·C Collection

Junie's mom is dropping a star-studded project on Juneteenth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Family Remembers Rayshard Brooks In Heartbreaking Press Conference

Rayshard Brooks was killed in a Wendy's parking lot over the weekend, and now his family has broken their silence.

Kershaw St. Jawnson