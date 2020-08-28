Pusha T & Logic's Chaos Esports Club Pulls Out Of Match To Stand Against Systemic Racism

"Now is not the time for games. We are mad. We are exhausted."

(AllHipHop News) The Milwaukee Bucks ignited a cultural movement when the team's players decided not to take part in their NBA playoff game on Wednesday. The Bucks were protesting on behalf of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old African American who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Other NBA teams quickly followed the Bucks' lead by postponing their Wednesday night games as well. The shutdowns then spread to the Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the Women's Tennis Association, and more sports leagues.

Members of the Esports community also stood in solidarity with protesters calling for police reform in order to curb the disproportionate killing of Black men and women at the hands of law enforcement. For example, Chaos Esports Club announced they pulled out of their ESL One Counter Strike match against Team Liquid.

Hip Hop artists Terrence "Pusha T" Thornton and Sir Robert Bryson "Logic" Hall II are among the co-owners of Chaos EC's parent company GG Group. Yesterday, Chaos EC issued the following statement:

