Pusha-T Reveals Plans To Expand New Label, Heir Wave Music Group

King Push is working to highlight local talent with his new music label Heir Wave Music Group.

(AllHipHop News) Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T is not just an emcee, a label executive, or nemesis to Drake.

He is actually a social entrepreneur, creating local businesses in his hometown that will not only inject a breath of life in the culture but help stimulate the local economy while demonstrating corporate compassion.

There are many favorite sons and daughters from the Virginia Beach area" Allen Iverson, Teddy Riley, Pharrell, and Missy Elliot.

Push is now working with former NBA star Ricky Davis, The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation (TRDLF), and music executive Tony Draper, Pusha T hosted the Feed Your City Challenge in Norfolk, VA to do philanthropic work.

Recently, through their efforts they fed over 3,000 people, giving them fresh groceries. They also provided PPE to support efforts to drive down COVID-19 infections in the area.

"Hey you can support the guy who grew up across the street from you, he's actually really good and it's okay to support him," the G.O.O.D. Music artist revealed.

He is also launching a record label, Heir Wave Music Group, where he will recruit talent from all across Virginia. He is using billboards to promote his label’s talent search.

"It just lets people know on a daily basis that this is really close to home and you can make it from right here,” Pusha told Channel 3. “You can be great right here and it starts right here."

Giving back is a big step in being a boss, but providing careers for other people — that's the next level.