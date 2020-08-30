AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Pusha-T Reveals Plans To Expand New Label, Heir Wave Music Group

Kershaw St. Jawnson

King Push is working to highlight local talent with his new music label Heir Wave Music Group.

(AllHipHop News) Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T is not just an emcee, a label executive, or nemesis to Drake.

He is actually a social entrepreneur, creating local businesses in his hometown that will not only inject a breath of life in the culture but help stimulate the local economy while demonstrating corporate compassion.

There are many favorite sons and daughters from the Virginia Beach area" Allen Iverson, Teddy Riley, Pharrell, and Missy Elliot.

Push is now working with former NBA star Ricky Davis, The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation (TRDLF), and music executive Tony Draper, Pusha T hosted the Feed Your City Challenge in Norfolk, VA to do philanthropic work.

Recently, through their efforts they fed over 3,000 people, giving them fresh groceries. They also provided PPE to support efforts to drive down COVID-19 infections in the area.

"Hey you can support the guy who grew up across the street from you, he's actually really good and it's okay to support him," the G.O.O.D. Music artist revealed.

He is also launching a record label, Heir Wave Music Group, where he will recruit talent from all across Virginia. He is using billboards to promote his label’s talent search.

"It just lets people know on a daily basis that this is really close to home and you can make it from right here,” Pusha told Channel 3. “You can be great right here and it starts right here."

Giving back is a big step in being a boss, but providing careers for other people — that's the next level.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderer Is Too Violent To Be Released

A judge just ruled that one of the two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay is just too dangerous to be on the street.

GrouchyGreg

Kanye West Demands To Be On Wisconsin Ballot In November

Kanye West is pushing hard to get on the ballot in Wisconsin, which is a crucial swing state for all of the presidential candidates!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot And Killed In Double Homicide

Three 6 Mafia is rallying to support group member Crunchy Black, who lost his kid in a tragic shooting over the weekend.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapsody And Yasiin Bey Take Legendary Black August Concert Online

The annual Black August concert is back for its 22nd with a brand new format.

AllHipHop Staff

by

LoveOne

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

Kanye West To Challenge President Trump And Joe Biden In Virginia

Rap star Kanye West is gaining momentum with his bid to become the next President of the United States of America.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Answers Rick Ross' Demand For A Meeting

The Bawse and presidential hopeful Yeezy decided to link up and kick it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

The world is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away today from colon cancer.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Post Malone Aiming To Dominate Esports With New Investment In Team Envy

Post Malone is the latest rapper to get into the competitive world of esports.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Romeo Gets Deep On Family Issues On His Talk Show "The Mix"

Rapper/actor Romeo defended his father and his family after some very public drama involving his dad Master P. and his uncle, C-Murder.

Kershaw St. Jawnson