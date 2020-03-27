Pusha T's Heir Wave Music Signee Kahri 1k Talks Teaming With Quando Rondo For "When They See Us" Video

Get to know the new up-and-coming artist from VA.

(AllHipHop News) Nakahri "Kahri 1k" Crenshaw was named as the premiere act on Pusha T's Heir Wave Music Group label. The rising rapper from Petersburg, Virginia let loose the 9-track Ghost of Pecan Acres project in January.

Kahri 1k linked up with Savanah, Georgia's Quando Rondo for "When They See Us" off Ghost of Pecan Acres. Both southerners connected again to film the Shomi Patwary-directed music video for the single which addresses the aftermath of losing loved ones and neighbors to gun violence.

"The record was inspired by [the] vibe of the city and what my people go through every day," says Kahri. "I already had the song done and I felt like [Quando Rondo] was the perfect fit, so we reached out. The visual is a first-hand look at the conditions in which I was raised and my exit plan to make it out."

Besides being a musical protégé of Grammy-nominated emcee Pusha T, Kahri 1k is also managed by longtime Trey Songz business associate Mumeet “Mu” Daddy. Last month, Kahri released the visuals for The Ghost of Pecan Acres tune "Trenches."