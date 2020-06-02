Pusha T To Host "Feed Your City Challenge" As A Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic

"Now more than ever, we have to come together as a community to help one another during these trying times."

(AllHipHop News) Heir Wave Music Group founder Pusha T, along with NBA player Ricky Davis' The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation and Tony Draper, to present the "Feed Your City Challenge" in Norfolk, Virginia as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pusha is also working with Norfolk's Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chief of Police Larry D. Boone, the Economic Development Authority for the City of Norfolk, and 103 Jamz for the event.

"Feed Your City Challenge" will provide fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies for up to 3,000 community members via non-contact drive-thru lanes in order to follow all CDC social distancing guidelines.

Pusha T wrote on Instagram: