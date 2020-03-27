AllHipHop
Quality Control Donates Funds To Help Feed Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The hitmaking record company is giving back to the community.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused millions of Americans to be out of work at the moment which could lead to hunger concerns. The label home to Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls is assisting in helping some people in need.  

Quality Control Music's CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and COO Kevin "Coach K" Lee announced a $100,000 donation to GOODR. With QC's aid, the Jasmine Crowe-led company will provide grocery deliveries to 1,000 families in the metro Atlanta area during the COVID-19 outbreak.

GOODR's mission statement reads:

At Goodr, we believe that hunger isn’t a scarcity issue. It’s a logistics issue. Even with many social programs that aim to end hunger, the current food supply chain ecosystem in the United States has failed to solve this problem which has grown into a national epidemic. Every year in the United States, we waste over 72 billion pounds of edible food, yet 42 million people are suﬀering from food insecurity. At the same time, over $40 billion in tax benefits for businesses goes unclaimed annually. We believe the solution is simple: Feed more, waste less. Goodr provides a secure ledger that tracks an organization’s surplus food from pickup to donation, delivering real-time social and environmental impact reporting analytics. The Goodr model aims to provide a triple-win solution by improving an organization’s bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landﬁlls and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.

Families with children and seniors can now submit a request form for delivery now by visiting Goodr.co.

