Quality Control Label Head Pee Thomas Reacts To Migos' Lawsuit Against Longtime Lawyer

Damien Granderson has reportedly represented the group since 2013.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a very difficult week for the Quality Control Music record label. Rapper Rudolph "Lil Marlo" Johnson was killed on Saturday in an apparent targeted shooting.

Then unfavorable news broke on Wednesday about the flagship act for the company. Migos are suing attorney Damien Granderson for allegedly cheating the trio out of millions of dollars. They claim he failed to disclose the "complete nature of the conflict" of representing both QC and the group.

Variety reports:

The complaint, filed by attorney Bryan Freedman, also alleges that Granderson “concealed” from the group that Quality Control had an exclusive label deal with Capitol that “would allow Capitol to distribute all albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profitting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presenteed to Migos for immediate execution.” It says that a 2018 amendment to the group’s deal with Capitol “triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

Migos have released several projects under the QC imprint, including the chart-topping Culture and Culture II albums. Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo also scored a #1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with 2016's "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Plus, each member dropped a solo studio LP via Quality Control.

QC co-founder and CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas posted a response to Migos' lawsuit on his Instagram page. He wrote: