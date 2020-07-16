Quality Control Label Head Pee Thomas Reacts To Migos' Lawsuit Against Longtime Lawyer
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) It has been a very difficult week for the Quality Control Music record label. Rapper Rudolph "Lil Marlo" Johnson was killed on Saturday in an apparent targeted shooting.
Then unfavorable news broke on Wednesday about the flagship act for the company. Migos are suing attorney Damien Granderson for allegedly cheating the trio out of millions of dollars. They claim he failed to disclose the "complete nature of the conflict" of representing both QC and the group.
Variety reports:
The complaint, filed by attorney Bryan Freedman, also alleges that Granderson “concealed” from the group that Quality Control had an exclusive label deal with Capitol that “would allow Capitol to distribute all albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profitting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presenteed to Migos for immediate execution.” It says that a 2018 amendment to the group’s deal with Capitol “triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”
Migos have released several projects under the QC imprint, including the chart-topping Culture and Culture II albums. Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo also scored a #1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with 2016's "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Plus, each member dropped a solo studio LP via Quality Control.
QC co-founder and CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas posted a response to Migos' lawsuit on his Instagram page. He wrote:
It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for, provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us. We have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music. We built this business on family values, which has been so hard to do when you are dealing with so much pride and ego. The problem that I have been struggling with in this business as black man is jealousy, hate, division, and lack of communication. I was a millionaire before I got in the music business and for me to know the sacrifices I have made for the people that I have invested in and put every dollar, blood, sweat, and tears into is nonsense. I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices. I am a student of this game and I have watched several black record label owner’s get destroyed by the same things that I am facing right now. This is why majority of the people in this business end up in financial turmoil and ultimately failing to reach their full potential. It is hard enough to be fighting and battling with corporations and the powers that be, I am not doing it with those who I consider family. I love my artists and I love my team. Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success. #longlivemarlo🙏🏾