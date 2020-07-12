AllHipHop
Quality Control Rapper Lil Marlo Killed In Shooting

AllHipHop Staff

One of Quality Control's new artist was shot and killed in Atlanta this morning.

(AllHipHop News) Buzzing rapper Lil Marlo lost his life this morning during a shooting in Atlanta.

The police responded to a call over a car accident on I-285 around 2:05 a.m. this morning (July 12th).

When the cops approached the vehicle, they noticed it had been shot up.

Unfortunately, Lil Marlo was struck by the gunfire, and he died from his injuries on the spot.

Lil Marlo was the artist on the roster of Quality Control, and Hip-Hop powerhouse which comes artists like Cardi B, Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls and Lil Yachty as artists on the roster.

Lil Yachty took the Instagram to memorialize his friend, and revealed they recently recorded music together.

The police are currently looking for a suspects.

