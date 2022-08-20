Quando Rondo Shot; At Least One Affiliate Killed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Quando Rondo was reportedly shot and seriously wounded in Georgia, while two of his affiliates were killed!

Rapper Quando Rondo was reportedly shot last night (August 19th).

While details are sketchy, reports claim the Savannah, Georgia rapper was hit by gunfire and sent to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

An associate of the rapper named Lul Pub was supposedly killed in the same shooting, although a family member refuted that claim on social media.

On August 18th, another affiliate of Quando Rondo was shot and killed on the streets of Savannah.

Phoenix Odom, AKA Fendi, was shot yesterday morning.

The 22-yesr-old died from a single gunshot wound on West 38th Street.

Last week, reports surfaced that Quando Rondo has been rushed to an area hospital, where he was fighting for his life.

However, those reports turned out to be false when the 23-year-old rapper and protege of NBA YoungBoy took to social media to dispel the rumors.

Quando Rondo has been in a long-running feud with Chicago rappers like Lil Durk and 600Breezy, due to his involvement in the murder of King Von.

King Von was killed during a brawl outside of an Atlanta area hookah bar in November of 2020, by an affiliate of Quando Rondo named Timothy “Lul Tim” Leek.

Since then, Quando Rondo and his crew have been involved in several altercations, including a wild shootout at a convenience store in Blackshear, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Quando Rondo’s Twitter account is flooded with messages after a cryptic post that seemed to anticipate his shooting.

“Once it happen I ain’t gone be mad cuz I already been prepared for it really really !” Quando Rondo tweeted on August 16th.

