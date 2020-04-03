Quavo Hosts Epic Quarantine Birthday Party

Travis Scott's absence did not put a damper on the birthday boy's big celebration.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Quavo didn’t let lockdown spoil his 29th birthday as he took to Instagram Live for a special online celebration – but host Travis Scott was nowhere to be seen.

The Migos member streamed his 29th birthday party on Thursday, after announcing the event earlier this week on his Instagram Stories.

Quavo teased a night of fan-favorite hits as well as some never-before-heard records by stars including Scott, Meek Mill, Nav, Gunna, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

“Shout out to all my Aries, man … Quarantine party,” he said in the announcement. “Stay safe, everybody. Make sure y’all practicing social distancing.

“We playin’ all the Migos classics … We ain’t battling, we just vibing. We celebrating and going crazy all night long,” he added. “And, guess what? We openin’ up the vault and we playin’ s##t we’ve been slidin’ to. Don’t tell nobody. We gonna give y’all a sneak peak.”

However, keen viewers were soon left disappointed, as streaming issues threw the event into chaos, and host Travis was a no-show.

“So Quavo lied, Travis ain’t show up. They ain’t play any unreleased with trav too. Lies on lies on lies,” one fan tweeted, as a second questioned, “Did Quavo even ask Travis to host before announcing it looool.”

“Why does this Quavo live stream look like he’s holding a kids party in some community center,” a third fan added, as one user called it “the worst live party ever.”

The online bash comes as people worldwide follow World Health Organization (WHO) advice to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.