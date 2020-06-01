AllHipHop
Quavo Is Looking To Discover The Next Big Superstar

AllHipHop Staff

Quavo is fronting a new talent show and he's looking to discover the next big thing.

(AllHipHop News) Migos star Quavo is looking for a "superstar... (who's) ready to work" with him on online entertainment platform Triller's new talent competition "Step Up To The Mic."

The 29-year-old hip-hop star will sit on the judging panel alongside groupmate TakeOff, producer Murda Beatz, and Delaware born songwriter Starrah for the contest, which sees up-and-coming singers competing for a career-making prize package.

"I'm looking for a superstar," the "Pick Up" hitmaker told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "Someone who has the ambition, someone who's willing to learn, but also knows what they bring to the table. Someone unique and real."

The winning act will record an original hit song crafted by the judges, an accompanying music video, and receive a major record label and management deal of up to a year.

Sharing his advice for hopefuls, Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, said: "They have to have that mamba mentality - RIP Kobe (Bryant) - and be ready to work.

"Make sure your voice is as powerful as the ones spitting bars, and just no complaints," he continued. "Sometimes, being a singer, even I complain - like, 'My voice ain't right today' - but it's really important to bring it every time with no excuses."

Auditions for the show are available to watch online here. The top 30 contestants will be announced, and voting will begin on June, 5 2020.

