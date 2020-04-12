AllHipHop
Quavo Launches Second Collection With boohooMAN

Fatima Barrie

Quavo steps into his fashion bag with second boohooMAN collection.

(AllHipHop News) Quavo has teamed up with online fashion brand boohooMAN to launch an exclusive co-designed collection.

This is the second boohooMAN drop from the Migos rapper. “The success of the first drop was huge,” Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN said in a statement.

“After persistent demand from our consumers and Huncho’s fans, Quavo and I knew we had to drop a part 2.”

The streetwear collection inspired by the ‘Huncho’ style consists of matching sets in various prints such as bandana, tie-dye, and acid wash. It will also include chained sunglasses, socks, slides, denim, and so much more.

Quavo’s boohooMAN collection launched worldwide on April 8 on boohooMAN.com. Items price range from $12 to $80.

“Collaborating with boohooMAN is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mind-set and just bring my ideas to life,” Quavo expressed about teaming up with boohooMAN. “When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better!”

