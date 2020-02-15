AllHipHop
Login

Quavo Makes an Appearance on "Narcos: Mexico Season Two"

Fatima Barrie
by

Quavo makes a special guest appearance on the Netflix series "Narcos." The rapper plays a Los Angeles drug dealer.

(AllHipHop News) Quavo has a starring role in season two of "Narcos: Mexico."

The Grammy-nominated rapper plays a character who is a drug dealer from Los Angeles. His character travels to Tijuana to introduce crack to the Arellano Felix family.

In one scene, Quavo can be heard quoting the Migos record “Stir Fry” in the series while demonstrating how to cook crack.

The Migos member’s hit song “Narcos” was inspired by the Netflix series, making the feature a full-circle moment.

"Narcos" showrunner Eric Newman told Entertainment Weekly, “Those guys love the show, and I got to know their manager when they actually helped in the marketing of the last season because they just loved it so much, and they were like, ‘I want to be a part of this."

Newman went on explaining that he wrote a scene for the group and they agreed. Quavo took one for the team and put his acting skills to work.

“Now, it was supposed to be all three of them, but the music world is a different business, and so only one of them showed up, and we’re like, ‘Cool, love it.’ I would have kept him around forever. I would do a show with him. It was really fun.”

Comments
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
63
Last Reply· by
Hsimeona
HsimeonaFREE RKELLY
Wiz Khalifa Gives New Instruments To Music Education Non-Profit Little Kids Rock
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
3
Last Reply· by
mrwhoisthebo88
mrwhoisthebo88watch wiz ghalifa's latest music videos on teatv app. https://teatvapk.biz/
Check Out How Diddy, Blac Youngsta, Drake, Cardi & Offset & More Spent Valentine's Day
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Happy Valentine to everyone reading this... https://bit.ly/2SMozlj
Deceased Funk Singer Rick James Sued For Raping 15-Year-Old In 1979
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
7
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkIf this bitch don't go sit down somewhere..
Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkI wouldn't have apologized to that bitch. How we go from the foul shit she did.. to this bitch now being a victim? I…
EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Says Verbal Attack On Postmates Driver Over Food Protected By Free Speech
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eew.. so it's now legal issues.. https://bit.ly/2wcLBdx
Drake Sued For Stiffing Tour Stage Designer
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Loss on both ends.. https://bit.ly/39NXvt9
Kandi Burruss Atlanta Restaurant Shot Up On Valentine's Day
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkI bet those nipples look nice behind her red blazer
Meek Mill To Perform At Roots Picnic For The First Time
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
Comment
Common Named MVP Of NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15.. congratulations to him.. https://bit.ly/2wm48V1