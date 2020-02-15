Quavo Makes an Appearance on "Narcos: Mexico Season Two"

(AllHipHop News) Quavo has a starring role in season two of "Narcos: Mexico."

The Grammy-nominated rapper plays a character who is a drug dealer from Los Angeles. His character travels to Tijuana to introduce crack to the Arellano Felix family.

In one scene, Quavo can be heard quoting the Migos record “Stir Fry” in the series while demonstrating how to cook crack.

The Migos member’s hit song “Narcos” was inspired by the Netflix series, making the feature a full-circle moment.

"Narcos" showrunner Eric Newman told Entertainment Weekly, “Those guys love the show, and I got to know their manager when they actually helped in the marketing of the last season because they just loved it so much, and they were like, ‘I want to be a part of this."

Newman went on explaining that he wrote a scene for the group and they agreed. Quavo took one for the team and put his acting skills to work.

“Now, it was supposed to be all three of them, but the music world is a different business, and so only one of them showed up, and we’re like, ‘Cool, love it.’ I would have kept him around forever. I would do a show with him. It was really fun.”