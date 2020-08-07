AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Quavo's Mom Gets Loving B-Day Message From Kris Jenner

AllHipHop Staff

Quavo went all out for his mother to celebrate her birthday.

(AllHipHop News) Quavo ensured his mother had a birthday to remember on Thursday, by gifting her two Hermes Birkin handbags and a video message from Kris Jenner.

The "Migos" star shared the celebrations for Edna Marshall's big day on his Instagram page, writing alongside the pictures and videos: "Special Bday Message From Your Favorite @krisjenner Happy Birthday Mama. Love U. Swipe To See Mama Gifts."

In the clip, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch Kris said: "Happy birthday, Mama Huncho! I hope you have a magical day, and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna."

Two other clips showed Edna opening a navy blue Birkin bag and a red striped version of the same coveted purse, as well as a cake featuring a replica of the bag on top of it that Quavo boasted, cost him $50,000.

He also splashed out on a balloon arrangement that read "Mama Huncho" in orange and yellow inflatables. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Wap" Video Featuring Kylie Jenner, Normani & More

The Bardi Gang leader's sophomore album era has begun.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B Says She Tried To Clean Up Freaky New Song With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B explains how hard it was to clean up the lyrics on her song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Finally Addresses Claims He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

The Toronto rapper/singer issued a statement through his lawyer denying he was deported and addressing claims he shot Megan thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

Chicago Police Brace For Gang War After FBG Duck Murder

The police in Chicago are on edge after the murder of FBG Duck, as a war between the Gangster Disciples and the Black Disciples.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh & More To Take Part In SohoMuse's Black Lives Matter Virtual Event

Police accountability, activism, and racism in the entertainment industry are some of the topics that will be discussed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jurnee Smollett Left Devastated By Jussie's Drama

Jurnee reveals the impact Jussie's fake hate crime he allegedly orchestrated against himself has impacted her.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489