Quavo's Mom Gets Loving B-Day Message From Kris Jenner

Quavo went all out for his mother to celebrate her birthday.

(AllHipHop News) Quavo ensured his mother had a birthday to remember on Thursday, by gifting her two Hermes Birkin handbags and a video message from Kris Jenner.

The "Migos" star shared the celebrations for Edna Marshall's big day on his Instagram page, writing alongside the pictures and videos: "Special Bday Message From Your Favorite @krisjenner Happy Birthday Mama. Love U. Swipe To See Mama Gifts."

In the clip, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch Kris said: "Happy birthday, Mama Huncho! I hope you have a magical day, and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna."

Two other clips showed Edna opening a navy blue Birkin bag and a red striped version of the same coveted purse, as well as a cake featuring a replica of the bag on top of it that Quavo boasted, cost him $50,000.

He also splashed out on a balloon arrangement that read "Mama Huncho" in orange and yellow inflatables.