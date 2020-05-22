AllHipHop
Quavo Takes Advantage Of Lockdown To Graduate From High School

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Quavo is celebrating his graduation from high school today!

(AllHipHop News) Quavo celebrated his high school graduation on Friday with an at-home photoshoot in his robe and mortarboard.

The 29-year-old Migos star posted a series of snaps of himself in the purple ensemble on his Instagram page, writing alongside them: "Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?"

Quavo attended Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, where he enjoyed a hugely successful run as a quarterback but reportedly dropped out just months before his graduation to turn his attention to music full-time.

Following his post, hordes of his celebrity friends congratulated Quavo on his achievement, with Lil Yachty writing: "Happy for u bro congrats."

"Congrats cho," 2 Chainz commented, while Preme wrote: "Congrats bro that’s major."

And in the perfect way to celebrate his graduation, Migos dropped their new tune "Need It" today - a catchy collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

aewsucks
aewsucks

congrats to Quavo for achieving this while on Lockdown. While other rappers like boosie hosting strip instagram live videos of his female fans. Quavo actually did something good with his time away from working. Not a fan of the Migos but can't hate when a member does something good with himself.

