Quavo Throws Punches In Paris After Club Security Fails To Recognize Him

(AllHipHop News) Migos group member Quavo was involved in a brawl in Paris after he was embarrassed security guards who almost denied him entrance to a party.

The rap star is in France to celebrate Paris' Fashion Week, where his Migos group member Offset launched his clothing line Laundered Works Corp.

Quavo was out on the town partying when he attempted to gain entrance to a VIP party at a club called Palais Maillot.

A backup dancer who toured with Beyonce in a group called Les Twins helped smooth things over with security, who eventually let Quavo inside the club.

But the Atlanta rapper was fuming mad over his treatment, and he was caught on camera punching an employee of the venue, as well the dancer who helped him get inside.

Luckily for Quavo, no one called the cops.