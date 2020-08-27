AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Queen Latifah Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. With Livestream

AllHipHop Staff

Queen Latifah is going to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech with a celebrity Facebook Watch special.

(AllHipHop News) Queen Latifah is set to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington with a new Facebook Watch special.

An estimated 250,000 people marched to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans, culminating in Martin Luther King Jr.s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech on August 28th, 1963.

On Thursday, the singer and Oscar-nominated actress will be joined by civil rights activists, educators, entertainers, and other speakers who will address the history of systemic racism while encouraging viewers to vote in November's U.S. election.

Among those confirmed to speak during the "Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today" special are Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Common, Danny Glover, Fat Joe, Heather McGhee, Jamarria Hall, Kendrick Sampson, LaTosha Brown, Matt McGorry, and Will Packer, who will also executive produce.

"I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the ’60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present," Queen Latifah said in a statement.

"I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it."

The special will stream live at 12 pm ET and will be featured on Facebook's #LiftBlackVoices tab. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

BPM Supreme, T-Pain Kicks Off BPM Create Online Sample Library

BPM Supreme launches their new online sample library called BPM Create: containing over 100K samples. They also teamed up with T-Pain for their “Wake Up Dead” remix contest.

AllHipHop Staff

Kobe Bryant Gets His Own Street In Los Angeles

The legendary basketball star will be remembered with his own street outside of the Staples Center!

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Tech To Boost Sunday Service In $20 Million Lawsuit

Kanye is accused of stiffing a company that helped him boost the revenues for his wildly popular Sunday Service church services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog

Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Big Sean Reveals Jhene Aiko Suffered Miscarriage

Big Sean gets deep about his personal life in his new song with Nipsey Hussle called "Deep Reverence."

AllHipHop Staff

Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Cardi B Says Explicit "WAP" Song Only Bothers "Fake Religious People"

Cardi B is still defending her explicit hit #1 song with Megan Thee Stallion against haters.

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog