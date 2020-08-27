Queen Latifah Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. With Livestream

Queen Latifah is going to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech with a celebrity Facebook Watch special.

(AllHipHop News) Queen Latifah is set to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington with a new Facebook Watch special.

An estimated 250,000 people marched to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans, culminating in Martin Luther King Jr.s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech on August 28th, 1963.

On Thursday, the singer and Oscar-nominated actress will be joined by civil rights activists, educators, entertainers, and other speakers who will address the history of systemic racism while encouraging viewers to vote in November's U.S. election.

Among those confirmed to speak during the "Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today" special are Amanda Seales, Angela Rye, Common, Danny Glover, Fat Joe, Heather McGhee, Jamarria Hall, Kendrick Sampson, LaTosha Brown, Matt McGorry, and Will Packer, who will also executive produce.

"I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the ’60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present," Queen Latifah said in a statement.

"I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it."

The special will stream live at 12 pm ET and will be featured on Facebook's #LiftBlackVoices tab.