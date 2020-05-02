AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Questlove And Meghan Trainor To Headline Series Honoring Healthcare Workers

AllHipHop Staff

The Roots co-founder Questlove is teaming with pop Superstar Meghan Trainor to support U.S. healthcare workers leading up to Memorial Day.

Questlove is doing some good for the healthcare workers from now until Memorial Day.

(AllHipHop News) Drummer and DJ Questlove and Meghan Trainor are to front a live stream series honoring U.S. healthcare workers.

The duo and acts like Gavin DeGraw will perform from home every Monday night leading up to the "Side by Side: A Celebration of Service" television special on Memorial Day.

The #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series live stream will debut on Monday with a DJ set from Questlove.

The series, which will also include conversations with healthcare workers and experts about the COVID-19 pandemic, will stream live via Northwell Health’s YouTube channel at 7 pm EST.

The health organization's bosses are also behind the Memorial Day concert.

Northwell Health launched its first Side By Side event last year, with performances by Boyz II Men and Imagine Dragons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Mozzy Explains The Meaning Of ‘Beyond Bulletproof’ Album Title

The independent effort is now available on DSPs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Damon Dash Releases B-Roll Showing "Growing Up Hip Hop" Producers Edit To Make Him Look Bad

Rap mogul Damon Dash posted a video to prove the executives at WEtv are intentionally making him look bad.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Allicn

French Montana Talks Working With Tory Lanez On “Cold” Single

Listen to the Bronx rhymer’s new collab.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

viavili.com

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

MattBane

Westside Gunn Teases 2020 Release For 'Hitler Wears Hermes VIII'

Is the FLYGOD set to let loose even more new music in the near future?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mayor Announces Houston Will Present Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion With Honorary Days

“Houston Hotties we getting a day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Spotify Launches ‘The Last Dance’ Playlists In Connection With ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries

Music by Biggie, Puffy, Hov, The Wu, Tribe, and other Hip Hop acts are part of the official compilation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LeBron James Co-Signs Lil Baby As The "Youngest MVP Since Derrick Rose"

The "Emotionally Scarred" rhymer presents additional tracks for the 'My Turn (Deluxe)' album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)