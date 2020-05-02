Questlove And Meghan Trainor To Headline Series Honoring Healthcare Workers

The Roots co-founder Questlove is teaming with pop Superstar Meghan Trainor to support U.S. healthcare workers leading up to Memorial Day.

Questlove is doing some good for the healthcare workers from now until Memorial Day.

(AllHipHop News) Drummer and DJ Questlove and Meghan Trainor are to front a live stream series honoring U.S. healthcare workers.

The duo and acts like Gavin DeGraw will perform from home every Monday night leading up to the "Side by Side: A Celebration of Service" television special on Memorial Day.

The #HealthcareHeroes Concert Series live stream will debut on Monday with a DJ set from Questlove.

The series, which will also include conversations with healthcare workers and experts about the COVID-19 pandemic, will stream live via Northwell Health’s YouTube channel at 7 pm EST.

The health organization's bosses are also behind the Memorial Day concert.

Northwell Health launched its first Side By Side event last year, with performances by Boyz II Men and Imagine Dragons.