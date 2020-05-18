Questlove, Bun B., Black Thought And Others To Feast For Charity

The Roots drummer Questlove is calling on his celebrity friends to help raise money by hosting a virtual dinner party.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star Questlove has invited fellow foodies Patti Labelle, Tiffany Haddish, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer, and Gabrielle Union to join him online for a virtual dinner party for charity.

The Roots drummer and bandleader has been continuing his tradition of hosting celebrity get-togethers centered around good food during the coronavirus pandemic, taking the events online while people continue to self-isolate.

Now Questlove is preparing to give fans an insight into the private parties by filming a digital special "Questlove’s Potluck" for the Food Network - and he's called on a bunch of famous friends to take a seat at his virtual table.

Additional guests will include his bandmate, Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, fellow rapper Bun B, actresses Olivia Wilde and Zooey Deschanel, model and new mom Ashley Graham, and comedians George Lopez, Hannibal Buress, Kenan Thompson, and Roy Wood, Jr.

The celebs will all present their favorite budget foods and drinks, while encouraging donations to America's Food Fund to aid those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it's even more meaningful,” said Questlove. "America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!"

Questlove has also landed a "dream" appearance by soul legend Patti LaBelle, who boasts her own line of frozen food - and he's devastated he won't be able to actually taste whatever she whips up for the fundraising show.

"Patti LaBelle has been teasing me for the past 17 years about her food. Now I'm about to cry because I want to eat her food. I finally get Patti LaBelle to cook for me and I can't even eat her food," he quips.

Questlove's Potluck, which was partly inspired by his 2019 release, "Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends."

"Their Recipes and the Songs They Inspire," will air on May 28th.