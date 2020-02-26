AllHipHop
Questlove Celebrates Philadelphia Naming A Street After The Roots

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The special recognition reportedly went up in Philly earlier than expected.

(AllHipHop News) Thanks to critically-acclaimed albums like Things Fall Apart and How I Got Over many rap devotees view The Roots as the greatest band in Hip Hop history. The Legendary Roots Crew added another accolade to its impressive résumé by being officially immortalized in their hometown. 

Philadelphia named a street after the award-winning group. The city's government dedicated a section of Passyunk Avenue between South Street and Bainbridge Street as "Avenue Of The Roots."

"Welp this is very Philly: technically we were supposed to wait for the vote and then like in May come Picnic Time we’d have an unveiling [with] confetti & kool aid lol but cats was like 'NOAP!!! WE FINNA PUT THIS JAWN UP NOW!!!!!'" wrote Questlove on Instagram.

The Roots drummer born Ahmir Thompson continued, "Really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon house band joins The Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, Nipsey Hussle, and other Hip Hop legends that have honorific street signs. 

