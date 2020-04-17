AllHipHop
Questlove, Talib Kweli, Stacey Abrams, Lil Dicky & More Join “Earth Day Live” Event

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ sets, performances, and conversations will be part of the livestream.

(AllHipHop News) Celebrities, activists, thought leaders, and politicians are participating in a three-day internet broadcast for “Earth Day Live” beginning on April 22. That date marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Earth Day event.

This year’s global demonstration for environmental protection is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth organizers of the climate movement will use “Earth Day Live” to call on collective action to protect the planet through performances, conversations, and training sessions. The program will also draw the connection between the coronavirus and the climate crisis.

“Earth Day Live” will include appearances from entertainers across music, television, and film. In addition, each evening will present sets by deejays such as Hip Hop representatives Questlove and Talib Kweli. “Earth” rapper Lil Dicky is expected to make a cameo.

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will lead a conversation on voting and voter suppression. Actor Luke Baines and journalist Sharon Carpenter are hosting a discussion with The Uninhabitable Earth author David Wallace Wells and climate psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon.

The three-day “Earth Day Live” will stream live from 9 am-9 pm ET on April 22, April 23, and April 24 at www.earthdaylive2020.org. The stream will also be accessible to watch on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

Scheduled programming in the live stream will include:

  • DJ sets with: Questlove, Talib Kweli, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi, Soul Clap
  • Musical performances by Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Jack Johnson & more
  • Joaquin Phoenix in conversation with Moby, Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, and Dr. Michael Greger about the links between COVID-19 & Climate Emergency
  • Patricia Arquette in conversation with musician and advocate Robby Romero
  • Conversations and panel discussions with Rev. William J. Barber II, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Bill McKibben, Rep. (D-IL) Lauren Underwood, Denis Hayes, Mustafa Santiago Ali, David Wallace-Wells and Margaret Klein Salamon
  • Climate activist interviews with Jane Fonda
  • Stacey Abrams on voting and voter suppression
  • Cooking demo with Alejandra Schrader and Dominique Crenn
  • Talks on democracy with Erica Chenoweth, Eric Liu 

Scheduled cameos will include:

  • Al Gore
  • John Kerry
  • Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky
  • Angela Rye
  • Patrisse Cullors
  • Alex MacNicoll
  • Alyssa Milano
  • Amber Valletta
  • Ilyasah Shabazz
  • Lisa Edelstein
  • Matt McGorry
  • Monica Dogra
  • Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh
  • Mustafa Santiago Ali
  • Nahko The Bear
  • Ndaba Mandela
  • Rosanna Arquette
  • Tim Heidecker
