Quibi Releases 'Skrrt With Offset' Trailer Featuring Cardi B, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & More

Viewers will soon be able to watch quick-bite content on the new platform.

(AllHipHop News) Last October, Kiari “Offset” Cephus announced he is hosting and executive producing a new car series called Skrrt with Offset on Quibi. Yesterday, the streaming service released an official trailer for the forthcoming program.

The 60-second clip highlights Offset exploring various vehicles with fellow musicians T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Yachty as well as famed designer Dapper Dan. Set’s wife, Cardi B, and his Migos comrade, Quavo, show up in the video too.

Quality Control Music executives Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas are also credited as executive producers for Skrrt with Offset. The show is scheduled to debut on April 6 with the launch of Quibi.

Entertainment industry heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg founded Quibi in 2018. The short-form mobile video platform will be home to other original content by Chance The Rapper, Drake, Usher, 50 Cent, Kevin Hart, Eric Andre, and more.