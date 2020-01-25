AllHipHop
R&B Star R. Kelly Misses Court Date Due To Hernia

R. Kelly had to miss an important court date because he finally got surgery for hernia.

(AllHipHop News) Jailed R&B star R. Kelly was forced to miss a court date this week due to hernia surgery.

The troubled singer was allowed to leave his jail cell in a Chicago, Illinois penitentiary for the procedure at a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear how long Kelly’s surgery was, but he was back behind bars on Thursday evening.

The star’s hernia issues have been a problem for some time – his lawyer filed documents in September, listing his client’s medical woes, which included much-needed surgery.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kelly is now recovering in his jail cell.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is facing a series of sexual abuse charges in Chicago, and racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody as he awaits his day in court.

