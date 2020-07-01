AllHipHop
R.I.P. Rapper Young Curt Dies In Rollover Crash

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Bay is mourning the loss of upcoming rapper young Kurt, who died in a tragic car accident earlier this week.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has hit Hip-Hop in the gut, snatching away some of the cultures most interesting and hustle-heavy artists the genre has ever bore witness to.

At the top of the year, icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter “GiGi” met their demise in a tragic helicopter crash in California, snatching the lives of seven others.

Shortly afterward, rapper Pop Smoke was murdered. Lexii Alijai and Chynna Rogers, two beautiful starlets in the twenties, died of alleged accidental drug overdoses. The list of names overwhelms as it includes: 5th Ward Webbie, Tre Koast, Dee Dave, Big Booda, Nick Blixky, Mac P Dawg, Kj Ball, and just the other day, Huey.

Today, the community lost another king in Bay Area rapper Young Curt.

Tragically, on June 29th, the artist born Curtis Denton Jr. lost his life in a car accident.

A Fox news affiliate reported that that accident happened in Contra Costa County, California early that Monday morning.

In what they are calling a “rollover crash” the rapper was apparently ejected from his vehicle onto the dirt shoulder. The EMT tried to get to him swiftly to take him to a hospital close by, but on the way he transitioned.

The 2019 Dodge Charger flipped over several times, leaving authorities to believe that he must have flown out of the sunroof.

Young Curt was 27 years old. He dropped his debut album, This Shyt Don’t Stop, Vol. 1. as a teenager.

He will be missed by many, which is evidenced by the multiple transition wishes posted on social media.

