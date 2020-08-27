R. Kelly Assaulted In Prison Over Prison's Lockdown Status

According to multiple sources, R. Kelly was beaten by an inmate in prison.

(AllHipHop News) Reports have recently emerged that reveal disgraced R & B singer R. Kelly is not safe in prison.

While incarcerated, his celebrity status could not prevent him from being “attacked” inside of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

According to reports, the accused pedophile was sitting in his bed when he was attacked by one of the 6,100 inmates serving time in the jail.

An unnamed inmate entered into his cell to start a fight. The man was upset because he believed that the presence of R. Kelly’s many supporters protesting outside of the jail has caused the jail to go under lockdown a couple of times.

This pissed him off and he took that frustration out by beating up the “I Believe I Can Fly” millionaire.

Doctors were on-site and looked over the singer, and he has no injuries … outside of his broken ego.

An official communications representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons did not release a statement claiming that they are not able to release details about “individual inmate's conditions of confinement or medical status due to privacy and safety reasons.”