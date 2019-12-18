AllHipHop
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.

AllHipHop Staff
by

R. Kelly made it into court today via video conference to plead not guilty to a charge stemming from a 1994 incident involving R&B singer Aaliyah.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly appeared in court today (December 18th) via a video conference, to plead not guilty to a bribery charge.

The rap star wanted to submit his plea in writing, but Federal prosecutors objected to the idea over concerns the R&B star might not understand the charge due to his alleged inability to read.

On December 5th, R. Kelly was hit with the bribery charge in a superseding 12-count indictment, claiming he was involved in a conspiracy to bribe a Cook County, Illinois official.

The Feds claim R. Kelly was involved in the forgery of documents in 1994 to get a fake I.D. for the late R&B singer Aaliyah, so he could marry her even though she was 15-years-old at the time.

The singer is accused of using his ultra-successful career to lure young women into a "sex cult," aided by his managers, bodyguards and personal assistants.

In addition to charges in New York, R. Kelly is facing trials in Illinois and Minnesota.

