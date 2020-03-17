R. Kelly Cannot Reach His Lawyers Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

R. Kelly's lawyers have not been able to access the jailed singer since the outbreak of the coronavirus interrupted the entire globe.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly has had no contact with his legal team since last week as the coronavirus lockdown meant they were blocked from entering the Chicago prison where he's being held by corrections personnel.

The "Ignition" star's sex abuse trial in Chicago, Illinois was recently postponed from April to October to allow investigators extra time to process new evidence collected in a recent raid.

His charges include engaging in sex acts with other minors, threatening his alleged victims, and aggravated sexual abuse.

According to TMZ, the singer is being kept away from his legal team, who tried to visit their client last Thursday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, but were turned away due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

His legal team reportedly wanted to check on the star's well-being and also discuss legal strategy, however, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons in Illinois has suspended for the next 30 days.

But, they hinted they will allow certain legal meet-ups on a case-by-case basis.

The rep added these decisions are being made in a bid to avoid unnecessarily exposing inmates and others to the virus, which has been declared a national emergency by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is also facing criminal counts on racketeering, sexual abuse, and bribery in Brooklyn, New York, with his trial scheduled to go ahead in July.

In addition, Kelly is facing similar sex abuse allegations in Minnesota. He has denied all charges filed against him.