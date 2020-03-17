AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

R. Kelly Cannot Reach His Lawyers Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly's lawyers have not been able to access the jailed singer since the outbreak of the coronavirus interrupted the entire globe.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly has had no contact with his legal team since last week as the coronavirus lockdown meant they were blocked from entering the Chicago prison where he's being held by corrections personnel.

The "Ignition" star's sex abuse trial in Chicago, Illinois was recently postponed from April to October to allow investigators extra time to process new evidence collected in a recent raid.

His charges include engaging in sex acts with other minors, threatening his alleged victims, and aggravated sexual abuse.

According to TMZ, the singer is being kept away from his legal team, who tried to visit their client last Thursday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, but were turned away due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

His legal team reportedly wanted to check on the star's well-being and also discuss legal strategy, however, a representative for the Bureau of Prisons in Illinois has suspended for the next 30 days.

But, they hinted they will allow certain legal meet-ups on a case-by-case basis.

The rep added these decisions are being made in a bid to avoid unnecessarily exposing inmates and others to the virus, which has been declared a national emergency by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is also facing criminal counts on racketeering, sexual abuse, and bribery in Brooklyn, New York, with his trial scheduled to go ahead in July.

In addition, Kelly is facing similar sex abuse allegations in Minnesota. He has denied all charges filed against him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. Says Prayers Should Replace Worry During Coronavirus Pandemic

T.I. offers up some biblical wisdom in the face of a growing worldwide pandemic as cities and entire countries shut down!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ShayNap

WATCH: Rapper Pras Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Child Support Hearing

Fugees rap star Pras Michel took his health extremely serious today when he showed up to court in a full hazmat suit to prevent catching the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 10 Straight Weeks At No. 1 On The Hot 100

Compton’s latest rap star inches closer to accompanying Diddy and Drizzy on an all-time list.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Eminem Responds To Senator Marco Rubio's "Marshall Law" Blunder

The Republican politician got dragged on Twitter for his error-filled tweet about COVID-19 hysteria.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

Keri Hilson has been FORCED to take down a post claiming the coronavirus was being spread by the rise of 5G networks.

AllHipHop Staff

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

by

parly

Nicki Minaj's Husband Gets Approval To Use The Internet

A judge has signed off on a request by Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty to allow him to surf the net, as he awaits a trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

AllHipHop Staff

Record Store Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Game, Lil Kim, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, and more are set to present exclusive projects later this summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)