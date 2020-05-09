R. Kelly Fighting Desperately For Freedom With Latest Filing

R. Kelly's lawyers have had their hands full over the past week, thanks to a flurry of court activity intended to get the disgraced singer sprung from the pokey.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly is trying to bolster his argument to be released on bond by insisting he won’t be harassing his sex accusers because there’s no way for them to communicate.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is awaiting trial for sex charges in both New York and Illinois, but his attorneys have been attempting to have the singer placed on house arrest, arguing that he is “likely diabetic” with high cholesterol and high blood pressure – and therefore would be high risk if he contracts COVID-19 in jail.

Kelly previously had two other motions for release denied, but his legal representatives filed a third plea earlier this month and now the musician is doing his best to prove he won’t cause problems on bail.

In court papers attorneys Steven Greenberg and Michael Leonard explain there are six alleged victims listed in his federal case in New York, but one is singer Aaliyah, who died in 2001, and two others mentioned by name by prosecutors have simply been referred to as Jane Doe.

They go on to state a fourth woman involved in the sex trafficking case was only shown in a photo – and is not someone Kelly is familiar with, while the remaining two, including ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary, have been slamming him publicly, so there is no way he would have any influence over them – even if he tried.

A judge has yet to rule on Kelly’s bid for bond.