R. Kelly Goons Busted For Burning Up Ex-Girlfriend's Car

R. Kelly's crew has been taken down for threatening witnesses again!

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly used to be one of the most powerful men in music.

A go-to man for megahits, he has produced hundreds of best-selling singles. At one point in time, his pen was so wickedly powerful, it is alleged that he was able to lure legions of young girls into his sexual lair in plain sight and with no fear of repercussion.

Money. Sex. Influence. He seemed unstoppable — which made him a bully. Apparently, even behind bars his sinister reach still continues to intimidate.

The Feds have recently made public that three men are being accused of threatening women connected to the R. Kelly sexual abuse case.

One victim was offered $500,000 to keep her mouth shut when talking to the prosecutors.

Two others, a manager and adviser to the R & B singer, tried to blackmail said women with explicit pictures of them doing various embarrassing sexual positions.

One of those men named Michael Williams, 37, Valdosta, GA went to Florida in June intending to intimidate a victim/ witness in the Kelly case. Williams is said to be related to a publicist for Robert Kelly.

What was the form of intimidation that he perpetrated? He burned up Azriel Clary's SUV as it was in front of the place where she was living.

R. Kelly still maintains that he never abused any underaged women, or made women stay forcefully against their will.