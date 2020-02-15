AllHipHop
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

R. Kelly was just hit with brand new charges stemming from allegations he had sex with another minor starting in 1997.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's hopes of getting out of jail during a scheduled bail hearing have just been torpedoed by a brand new indictment.

Earlier today (February 14th), the Feds announced five new charges against the disgraced R&B singer, over claims he abused another minor for four years, beginning in 1997.

R. Kelly allegedly befriended the new victim known as "Minor 6" when she was only 14-years-old, and he started a sexual relationship with the victim shortly afterward between 1998 and 2002.

Superimposed1581726514620
R. Kelly has been indicted again, this time for having sex with a 14-year-old and videotaping it, starting in 1997,

The Feds are also targeting R. Kelly's pockets for the first time as well.

According to the latest indictment, prosecutors are seeking to seize control of R. Kelly's company Bass Productions LTD. They are also seeking a personal judgment against R. Kelly in the amount of $1,554,748.00.

The new charges against R. Kelly will certainly ruin his upcoming court date on March 5th, where the singer's lawyer is planning to ask to release the singer on bail.

R. Kelly is currently facing hundreds of years in prison over three separate indictments in New York, Illinois, and Minnesota, for transporting minors across state lines with the intention of having sex with them. 

