R. Kelly Is In Fear Of Dying In Jail And Wants Out Immediately

AllHipHop Staff

R&B star R. Kelly is hoping to get a taste of freedom thanks to the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly is hoping the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be his get-out-of-jail card, insisting he's not safe behind bars.

The disgraced singer's attorney, Steven Greenberg, has filed a motion, in which he implored lawmakers to release his client ahead of his upcoming Illinois trial, because he's at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC (Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons) is great," Greenberg told TMZ.

According to the documents filed, Kelly insists social-distancing is impossible in the jail and hygiene items like soap are only available to inmates who can afford to buy them.

He also claims that making inmates stay behind bars during a pandemic is "tantamount to making them drink poison."

Greenberg explains his client is willing to wear electronic monitoring if he is released on bail and stay at an apartment complex in Chicago with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

R. Kelly is facing a string of charges in Illinois and New York related to various sex crimes.

