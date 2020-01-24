AllHipHop
R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave Confronted By Her Mom Outside Of Court

AllHipHop Staff
by

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage was confronted by her estranged mother outside a Chicago, Illinois courthouse on Thursday (January 23rd) after pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

The count relates to an early January brawl with Azriel Clary, one of the incarcerated singer's ex-girlfriends, at the Chicago apartment they used to share before Clary's recent split from Kelly.

Savage officially entered her not guilty plea in a hearing on Thursday, but drama followed the court appearance as her relatives took advantage of her public outing to try and make her see sense.

In video footage, Joycelyn Savage is seen talking on her cell phone while leaving the building, as two younger girls, said to be her sisters, attempt to catch her attention.

Savage ignores the pair and continues to make her way to a waiting car with her lawyer before her mother runs up from behind and demands a moment to speak to her daughter.

"Mama needs to talk to you!" she repeatedly shouts at Savage, who dodges her parent and jumps into the vehicle with her legal representative, as her sisters urge Savage to "look at the documentary" - an apparent reference to the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, in which a string of his alleged victims detail the sexual misconduct they suffered at the hands of the veteran musician.

"He's been lying!" the girls add.

The family's attorney, Gerald Griggs, reveals Savage's parents are desperate to simply speak to their daughter as they continue to worry about her well-being, claiming she's been "completely different from the Joycelyn they have known her entire life" since she began dating Kelly in 2016.

Her father, Timothy, had previously gone public with his concerns for Joycelyn in a bombshell Buzzfeed article in 2017, claiming Kelly was holding his daughter captive as part of a sex cult - allegations the R&B singer vehemently denied.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker has since been arrested and charged on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations and remains in custody as he awaits his day in court.

