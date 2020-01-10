R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave Joycelyn Savage Charged For Brawl With Azriel Clary

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly punching one of the incarcerated singer’s former lovers at his Chicago, Illinois home.

Savage is accused of punching Azriel Clary in the face on Wednesday (January 8th) after Kelly’s ex stopped by the Trump Tower apartment to collect her belongings.

Police were called to the property to investigate the incident, which ended with Clary requiring hospital treatment for a red and swollen left eye.

Savage fled the scene before officers could question her, but she subsequently surrendered to cops later that night, and was arrested and booked for the altercation.

She was hauled before a judge on Thursday morning, and was allowed to walk free after promising to return to court for her next hearing on January 23rd.

The incident occurred on Kelly’s 53rd birthday, which he marked while being held behind bars without bail.

Kelly was arrested last year on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.