R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Says Singer Is A Professional Extortionist

AllHipHop Staff
One of R. Kelly's sex slaves has turned on him and revealed all of the singer's dirty intimidation tactics.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has accused the disgraced singer of "blackmailing" his sexual assault victims into keeping quiet.

The 22-year-old, who recently moved out of the "Ignition" singer’s apartment she shared with R. Kelly’s other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, had previously defended the star against multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

However, after reuniting with her estranged family earlier this month, she spoke out against R. Kelly in an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper, alleging he "blackmailed his hundreds of victims into silence".

"I think that there’s hundreds of victims out there. Robert has his live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriends in every city. He has flings in every city," she said. "For the most part, he blackmails everyone,’ she continued. ‘He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it."

Azriel met the disgraced musician after his concert in Orlando, Florida in 2015, when the then-17-year-old was approached by his handler and given his number.

Sharing her knowledge of Kelly's alleged manipulation, she added: "He has letters of people saying that they’ve stolen from him. He has letters from people saying that they’ve been molested or touched by their parents or their brothers or a family member."

A lawyer for R. Kelly has said Azriel’s allegations are untrue.

R. Kelly was arrested last year on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

Comments
