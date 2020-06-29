R. Kelly's Ex Terrified After Targeted Firebombing

Azriel Clary's car was set on fire, and her house was targeted for a firebombing last week, and many are wondering if R. Kelly had anything to do with.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary was left terrified after arsonists burnt-out cops hunting for suspects her car and tried to torch her house.

The 23-year-old, who initially stood by the R & B superstar, 53, when he faced sexual abuse charges before breaking up with him in December and then returning to live with her family in Florida, detailed the frightening crime on her Instagram page.

Writing that she wanted to share a post showing herself at her "lowest" rather than the perfect posts favored by influencers, Azriel shared an image of her burnt-out car and explained that she thought she had been targeted in a "premeditated" attack.

"So, this is me at my lowest," she wrote. "Someone not only set my car on fire at 3 am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down. It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening."

She went on to explain that local police officers are now looking into the incident, before telling fans to share their problems on social media.

"Thankfully the police are doing their due diligence during a sensitive time like this," she added. "Nonetheless, everyone is going through problems behind closed doors, whether they choose to share it or not, even the people you look up to. I just want people to tap into the reality of our world, and publicizing a 'perfect cookie-cutter life' is just not real."

She signed off with the hashtags, "#betruetoyourself #protectblackwomen."

At first, Clary defended Kelly against multiple allegations of sexual abuse against young black women and girls, but after reuniting with her estranged family she spoke out against the singer, telling Britain's The Sun newspaper he had, "blackmailed his hundreds of victims into silence."

R. Kelly was arrested last year on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, Illinois, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.