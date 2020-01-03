AllHipHop
Login

R. Kelly's Younger Brother Reveals The Conspiracy To Beat Child Porn Charges

AllHipHop Staff
by

R. Kelly's brother has come forward to make some shocking allegations against the singer in the new documentary "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning."

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s brother has alleged the singer offered him $50,000 to take the blame for a 2002 tape the star faced child pornography charges over.

Carey Kelly, the 52-year-old’s younger sibling, claims he was offered a car, a record deal, and $50,000 to say it was him appearing in the infamous 27-minute-long sex tape in a new documentary series, "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning."

The older Kelly faced child pornography charges related to the tape in 2008, six years after it first emerged, but was acquitted by a jury after the alleged victim did not testify.

In the new Lifetime documentary series, the follow-up to last year’s "Surviving R. Kelly," Carey says: “He was asking me, ‘You need to say that was you.’ Commit a crime pretty much to say that was me on the tape with a minor.

“Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn’t have anything to do with me? He was saying, ‘Man, I’ll buy you a car, I’ll buy you a record deal, I’ll give you $50,000.’ I said, ‘Let me tell you something, man. You ain’t got enough money for me to say that’s me. Because it ain’t worth me selling my soul.”

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is currently behind bars on federal sex crime charges. He is also facing four separate cases in three different states on charges that include kidnapping, forced labor, possession of child pornography, engaging in prostitution with a minor, and moving girls across state lines for sex. He has denied all allegations.

The new three-part series, which airs from Thursday, to Saturday, includes interviews with two alleged survivors who haven’t spoken publicly before.

Music mogul Damon Dash also agreed to be interviewed, claiming his late girlfriend Aaliyah was traumatized and struggled to talk to him about secretly marrying Kelly when she was just 15, and he was 27.

Comments
Lizzo Reflects On An Unbelievable Decade Of Highs and Lows
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
SircripalotI hate this fat bitch
Twitter Investigates After Mariah Carey Account Tweets About Eminem's Penis
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksWOW!!!!! Maybe cuz I'm older and know better, but Ms.Rye is PRIME wifey and kids material. Damn Comm!!!! SMH! In an age…
R. Kelly Sex Victim Wants Singer Jailed Forever
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79she needs to sit her ass down too.. What kelis did was wrong BUT the parents and he didnt tie a bitch up or force them
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Jay Electronica: Big Sean Got One Of The Most Underrated Pens Of This Time
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79He needs to sit his every 30yrs albums ass down. He wack he had the weakest verse on control...
Rich Homie Quan Discusses The Deaths Of Juice WRLD & Nipsey Hussle
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideCool story...what does Ja Rule think??
50 Cent & French Montana Trade More Jabs On Social Media
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameMy dude that's photo shop right cuh?
Kevin Gates And Wife Dreka Expecting A Baby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Tiffylou33
Tiffylou33Congratulations Mr &Mrs Gates.. blessed and loved u guys..🌺💜