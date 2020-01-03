R. Kelly's Younger Brother Reveals The Conspiracy To Beat Child Porn Charges

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s brother has alleged the singer offered him $50,000 to take the blame for a 2002 tape the star faced child pornography charges over.

Carey Kelly, the 52-year-old’s younger sibling, claims he was offered a car, a record deal, and $50,000 to say it was him appearing in the infamous 27-minute-long sex tape in a new documentary series, "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning."

The older Kelly faced child pornography charges related to the tape in 2008, six years after it first emerged, but was acquitted by a jury after the alleged victim did not testify.

In the new Lifetime documentary series, the follow-up to last year’s "Surviving R. Kelly," Carey says: “He was asking me, ‘You need to say that was you.’ Commit a crime pretty much to say that was me on the tape with a minor.

“Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn’t have anything to do with me? He was saying, ‘Man, I’ll buy you a car, I’ll buy you a record deal, I’ll give you $50,000.’ I said, ‘Let me tell you something, man. You ain’t got enough money for me to say that’s me. Because it ain’t worth me selling my soul.”

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker is currently behind bars on federal sex crime charges. He is also facing four separate cases in three different states on charges that include kidnapping, forced labor, possession of child pornography, engaging in prostitution with a minor, and moving girls across state lines for sex. He has denied all allegations.

The new three-part series, which airs from Thursday, to Saturday, includes interviews with two alleged survivors who haven’t spoken publicly before.

Music mogul Damon Dash also agreed to be interviewed, claiming his late girlfriend Aaliyah was traumatized and struggled to talk to him about secretly marrying Kelly when she was just 15, and he was 27.