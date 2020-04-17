R. Kelly Sex Abuse Trial Postponed

R. Kelly's sex abuse trial has been pushed back until September, over the spread of the coronavirus.

The judge overseeing the case has ruled that a July 7th start date is unlikely in light of the pandemic, prompting the singer's lawyer to file a motion requesting a bail release, citing a number of COVID-19 cases in the Chicago, Illinois jail, where he is being held.

The Manhattan judge did not rule on the motion at a hearing on Thursday, but noted that the judge overseeing a separate federal case against Kelly would also have to sign off on any release.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer is facing a number of criminal charges all related to sexual misconduct and sex acts, with some revolving around underage girls.

He is also charged with bribing an Illinois official to obtain a fake identification for the singer Aaliyah, so they could get married. She was 15 at the time.

Yesterday, R. Kelly filed another emergency motion seeking to be released MCC jail in Chicago, over fears of contracting the coronavirus.