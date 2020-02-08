R. Kelly Sex Assault Trial Dates Pushed Back Over Scheduling Dilemma

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery trial in Brooklyn, New York has been postponed to July, so as not to conflict with the singer’s upcoming court dates in Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly decided on Thursday, ruling R. Kelly’s scheduled April 27th trial date in Chicago made it unlikely he will be available to stand trial in New York in mid-May.

R. Kelly, who is currently behind bars in Chicago, appeared in court for the Brooklyn hearing via video conference.

The decision to delay proceedings was applauded by R. Kelly’s lawyer, Douglas Anton, who revealed the singer’s legal team still don’t know the identity of his alleged victims.

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in several cases filed in New York, Illinois, and Minnesota last year.

The prosecutors in New York claim Kelly recruited women and underage girls to have sex with him.

R. Kelly is also charged with bribing an Illinois official to obtain a fake identification for singer Aaliyah, so they could get married when she was 15.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Chicago have charged Kelly with engaging in sex acts with five minors, threatening his alleged victims, and aggravated sexual abuse and Minnesota lawmakers claim he solicited sex from a minor.