AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

R. Kelly Was Almost Killed With A Pen During Jailhouse Assault

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly was almost seriously injured during a jailhouse attack in New York last week.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly was nearly stabbed with a pen during an attack by a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, according to the singer's lawyer.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker, who is behind bars awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges, was attacked in his cell at the institution last month.

In a new legal motion filed by Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg, he asked the court to release his client on bail, explaining that the "violent" inmate crept in when Kelly was sleeping and started "stomping on (Kelly’s) head, repeatedly."

The inmate, who has the phrase "F##k the Feds" tattooed on his face, also had "an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly," Greenberg continued, adding that others grabbed him before he could use it.

“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules," Greenberg stated. He also revealed the inmate was apparently angered by lockdowns inside the prison, caused by "peaceful" protests in support of Kelly outside of the facility.

Following the attack, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement for his own safety. It's unclear whether or not he's still in solitary. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Denies Being A Republican Operative

Rapper/producer Kanye West is hitting back at claims he is working with the Republican Party.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Calls On Americans To Register To Vote For The 2020 Election

The Almánzar-Cephus household is all in on promoting civic engagement through the voting booth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LeToya Luckett Recalls Being Homeless After Destiny's Child Split

The 'Friends & Family Hustle' star talks about overcoming a turbulent time in her life.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Buddy Talks Making New Music With Meek Mill, JID & EarthGang

The "Glitch" performer linked up with the Dreamchasers general and the Dreamville comrades.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lauren London Celebrates The Birthday Of Her & Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross

The 'ATL' actress shows love to her "Little Prince."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Michael B. Jordan Issues A Statement About The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

"I wish we had more time."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Brandy Vs Monica 'Verzuz' Battle

The ladies set a new all-time viewership record for the series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

Cambridge Hopes To "Decolonize" Curriculum With Kanye West To Combat Structural Racism

Kanye West's lyrics could revolutionize Cambridge's curriculum after 8 centuries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Read "Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira's Touching Tribute Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor.

AllHipHop Staff