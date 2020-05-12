Rae Sremmurd Gives Back Their Fyre Festival Earnings

The fallout from the Fyre Festival continues to rain down on the artists associated with the failed concert, including Rae Sremmurd.

(AllHipHop News) Rae Sremmurd stars Swae Lee and Slim JXmmi have agreed to hand over $18,000 to settle a lawsuit over cash they were paid to perform at the disastrous Fyre Festival.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the hip-hop duo reached a deal with the trustee presiding over the event's bankruptcy case.

Last year, the trustee sued a string of celebrities and artists who were paid to promote the music festival and perform in an effort to pay back Fyre’s creditors, who were left out of pocket when the 2017 event in the Bahamas fell apart.

Rae Sremmurd was initially sued for over $100,000, but they've now agreed to settle for less than a fifth of that amount.

"The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $18,000.00... as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of all claims the Trustee has against the Defendant," the paperwork reads.

Migos also settled a separate lawsuit over Fyre Festival and agreed to pay back $30,000 of the $100,000 they were paid to perform.

Other celebrities still facing lawsuits include Kendall Jenner and festival headliners Blink-182.

Fyre Festival boss, Billy McFarland, is still behind bars after being sentenced to six years in prison on fraud charges.