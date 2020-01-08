Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather

(AllHipHop News) The family of Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee is dealing with a tragic incident. Floyd Sullivan, the siblings' 62-year-old stepfather, was recently killed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

According to reports, 19-year old Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan was arrested for the murder of his father after undergoing a psychological review in a medical facility. Rae Sremmurd's publicist, Juel Stanley, released a statement to local news affiliate WTVA.

"At this time on behalf of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, we’d like to continue to keep the family in our prayers at such a delicate time," stated Stanley. "Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather but are thankful for the love and support from him throughout the years of their upbringing."

The group's representative continued, "Though his untimely death has come at such a surprise, we ask that the public just keep the family in great prayer and respect their privacy at this time."

Slim Jxmmi (born Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown) and Swae Lee (born Khalif Malik Ibn Shamon Brown) lived in several states as children before their mother settled in Tupelo with Sullivan. The Brown brothers later moved to Atlanta in order to launch their music career with Mike Will Made-It's EarDrummers record label.