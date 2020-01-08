AllHipHop
Login

Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

"We ask that the public just keep the family in great prayer and respect their privacy at this time."

(AllHipHop News) The family of Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee is dealing with a tragic incident. Floyd Sullivan, the siblings' 62-year-old stepfather, was recently killed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

According to reports, 19-year old Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan was arrested for the murder of his father after undergoing a psychological review in a medical facility. Rae Sremmurd's publicist, Juel Stanley, released a statement to local news affiliate WTVA.

"At this time on behalf of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, we’d like to continue to keep the family in our prayers at such a delicate time," stated Stanley. "Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather but are thankful for the love and support from him throughout the years of their upbringing."

The group's representative continued, "Though his untimely death has come at such a surprise, we ask that the public just keep the family in great prayer and respect their privacy at this time."

Slim Jxmmi (born Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown) and Swae Lee (born Khalif Malik Ibn Shamon Brown) lived in several states as children before their mother settled in Tupelo with Sullivan. The Brown brothers later moved to Atlanta in order to launch their music career with Mike Will Made-It's EarDrummers record label.

Comments
Trina Addresses Business Partner Allegedly Stealing Money For Her Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJulian you motherfucker!!
50 Cent Is After Teairra Mari's "Love & Hip Hop" Paycheck
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneShe’ll never beat 50. He’d spend $100,000.00 plus just to force her to.
Rae Sremmurd's Step-Brother Accused Of Killing Their Dad
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
O.T. Genasis Expresses Interest In Recording Music With Antonio Brown
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Once Praised Madame Tussauds For Wax Figure Located In Berlin
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Chandab77
Chandab77He didn't track her down, the girl has a Y/T exposing ALL the celebrities she's been with & a bunch she lied on & admits…
Summer Walker Releases The Music Video For "Come Thru" With Usher
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment