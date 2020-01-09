AllHipHop
Login

Rae Sremmurd's Mom Addresses Mental Health Of Son Accused Of Murdering His Father

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee's younger brother is said to be dealing with a serious condition.

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan, 19, was arrested for the shooting death of his 62-year-old father Floyd Sullivan. The Sullivans are related to the chart-topping Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee were Floyd's stepsons. They also have the same mother as Michael. The three brothers' mom, Bernadette Walker, has reportedly confirmed that Michael suffers from a mental illness known as Schizoaffective disorder which can lead to symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, depression, and manic behavior.

Apparently, Michael stopped taking his medication last November while he was living with Walker. He later moved in with her ex-husband in Tupelo, Mississippi. The teenager may have stopped taking his meds again before his father's murder.

"Thank you 🙏🏽 to everyone reaching out with positive thoughts and prayers... Obviously this is a very difficult time for our family. We appreciate you.. we may not contact everyone individually but we see your messages and we love and thank you all! We’ll keep you updated.. and thank you for your respect for our privacy at this time.❤️," wrote Walker on Instagram.

Comments
Baltimore Ravens Fans Terrified Of "Drake Curse"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Master P Leaves Los Angeles To Set Up Shop In Minnesota
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
CharlotteSmith
CharlotteSmithSocial Media platforms are beneficial and can be misconduct on the same time. As per it is reported at…
Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data To A Special Prosecutor
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JohnMtlele
JohnMtlelehttps://mzansimp3.com/justin-bieber-yummy/
Moneybagg Yo Signs With Roc Nation
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Summer Walker Releases The Music Video For "Come Thru" With Usher
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
hipnip
hipnipLove how Summer sampled Usher's song 'You Make Me Wanna', gives the song vibe of 90's R&B. I felt so refreshed while…
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Accuser Admonished By Judge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
JohnMtlele
JohnMtlelehttps://fakazile.com/download-mp3