Rae Sremmurd's Mom Addresses Mental Health Of Son Accused Of Murdering His Father

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan, 19, was arrested for the shooting death of his 62-year-old father Floyd Sullivan. The Sullivans are related to the chart-topping Hip Hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee were Floyd's stepsons. They also have the same mother as Michael. The three brothers' mom, Bernadette Walker, has reportedly confirmed that Michael suffers from a mental illness known as Schizoaffective disorder which can lead to symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, depression, and manic behavior.

Apparently, Michael stopped taking his medication last November while he was living with Walker. He later moved in with her ex-husband in Tupelo, Mississippi. The teenager may have stopped taking his meds again before his father's murder.

"Thank you 🙏🏽 to everyone reaching out with positive thoughts and prayers... Obviously this is a very difficult time for our family. We appreciate you.. we may not contact everyone individually but we see your messages and we love and thank you all! We’ll keep you updated.. and thank you for your respect for our privacy at this time.❤️," wrote Walker on Instagram.